REVEALED: Alleged motive behind Burnett Heads shooting

CHARGES LAID: The alleged motive behind a double shooting at Burnett Heads has been revealed in court, with five men now charged in relation to the incident.

CHARGES LAID: The alleged motive behind a double shooting at Burnett Heads has been revealed in court, with five men now charged in relation to the incident. Mike Knott BUN090418SHOOTING5

A BOTCHED plan to steal $28,000 worth of marijuana, estimated to weigh more than 3.5kg, was allegedly behind the shooting of two men at Burnett Heads.

Five men have now been charged with a range of weapons and wounding offences following the alleged drug-deal-gone-wrong, which saw two men hospitalised with gunshot wounds to their legs on April 9.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, 24-year-old Brodie John Fagan was refused bail after he was charged with grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm used to commit an indictable offence and unlawful wounding.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the circumstances, of what she considered to be a strong prosecution case based on Fagan's admissions to police, alleged he and his co-accuseds arranged to meet two men and steal $28,000 worth of marijuana.

"There was never any intention to pay for that cannabis,” she said.

"Sometime prior to the arrival a firearm was obtained, initially it was for protection.

"From the evidence, it was contemplated that violence may well need to be used ... to take the drugs.

"It was obviously these men would not merely have handed it over without there be some threat or violence.”

In objecting bail, police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess reiterated the alleged circumstances were extremely serious.

"One person is in hospital still undergoing further treatment and person's had a number of operations on injuries received,” he said.

"Mr Fagan is not the person holding the smoking gun but he is a party to the offences.

"He will be facing the same charges.”

BAIL REFUSED: Brodie Fagan (pictured, with the ball, playing rugby league in 2013) was remanded in custody after benign charged in relation to a double shooting at Burnett Heads on April 9. Paul Donaldson BUN070913BRL25

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan used her client's allegedly lesser involvement to argue why he should be granted bail.

She said Fagan was a rear passenger in the car and only became aware of the plan and the gun on the way to the address.

Ms Rowan said Fagan remained in the car until one of his co-accused was tasered, and his only involvement with the gun was to deposit it into the rear foot well of the vehicle after it was handed to him.

The court heard Fagan had previously had a good employment history but was in the grip of a chronic drug addiction, for which his family was desperately trying to find him a bed in a residential drug rehabilitation program.

Ms Rowan had argued that if granted bail Fagan could be subject to strict bail conditions including a curfew, drug testing and a $10,000 assurance, but it wasn't enough to satisfy Ms Merrin.

Corey John Roll, 27, also appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm, unlawful supply of weapons, and unlawfully wounding another. He was remanded in custody.

Edward Blair Kennedy appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with dangerous conduct with a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of unlawful wounding, he did not apply for bail and was also remanded in custody.

A 29-year-old man has also been charged in relation to the incident and is expected to appear in court on Monday, while a 26-year-old Avoca man was charged with possessing a weapon and was bailed to appear on May 11.