REVEALED: All Bundy state schools to get air con

ALL Bundy state schools will be air conditioned, the NewsMail can exclusively reveal.

The State Government will today announce another seven Bundberg schools will be air conditioned, adding to 14 that were announced last month.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her plan would bring the total number of schools across Bundy, Maryborough and Hervey Bay to be air-conditioned to 40.

"Every student at a state school in Bundaberg will be learning in a classroom with air conditioning," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We have committed an additional $100 million over four years through our priority air-conditioning program.

"Importantly this investment will support more than 300 jobs around Queensland.

"My government has a laser-like focus on creating jobs and this is yet another demonstration of that."

Education Minister Grace Grace said the Palaszczuk government was committed to ensuring every student got the best start in life.

"We're getting on with the job and methodically rolling out air conditioning in a fiscally responsible manner," Ms Grace said.

"We've looked at the areas in the hottest parts of the state outside the Cooler Schools Zone and as a result every state school in the Bundaberg region will now have air conditioned classrooms."

Today's announcement will cover Avoca, Branyan Road, Bundaberg Central, Bundaberg South and Kalkie state schools, as well as Bundaberg Special School.

Schools announced in first tranche were Bundaberg West, Walkervale, Norville, Bargara, Thabeban, Gin Gin,and Burnett Heads state schools and Kepnock, Bundaberg, Bundaberg North, Isis District and Gin Gin state high schools.