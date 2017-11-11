Menu
REVEALED: 8 of Bundy's cheapest homes

Hayley Nissen
by

WHILE southerners' dreams of owning their own home are being hosed down as investors push prices to record levels, further up the road the story isn't so dire.

Bundaberg is still a relatively affordable place for first home-owners to dip their toe into the property market.

On an average home loan of $150,000 and with a deposit of 10% ($15,000), a home owner would be required to repay $642 a month - or $160.50 a week - over 30 years.

In many cases, this is cheaper than renting, even when you factor in rates and other expenses.

On a home loan of $200,000 and with a 10% deposit, you would be paying back $856 a month or $214 a week.

With beautiful beaches, a vibrant cafe culture and a short commute to work, buying a home in Bundaberg is an appealing option if you afford it.

Do your homework, shop around for the best interest rate and home ownership could be yours.

Here are some of the cheapest homes currently for sale in the region.

 

134 Loeskow St, Bundaberg North - $195,000

This low-set Queenslander over North has three good-sized bedrooms, a near-new kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and a spacious living area.

The property is above flood level with a fenced back yard for children and pets. There is a double-car shed with room for tolls and garden equipment and the house is fully security screened. One of the hidden treasures of this home is the timber floors, which can be polished.

 

Agent: Location Property Agents, 0406 513 647

 

219 Kennedy St Avondale - $159,000

If you don't mind rolling your sleeves up, then this could be for you. The three-bedroom home features timber floors, fireplace, large rain water tank and open-plan living. It is close to Yandaran Creek and there is plenty of room to sit back and relax with the property perched on a quarter acre. It has had rental returns of $215 a week, if investing is something you were considering.

 

Agent: LJ Hooker, 0401 500 412

 

37 Martin St Bundaberg East - $150,000

For a neat $150,000, this one over East could be yours. Set on a 647sqm block, it represents an opportunity to renovate with a brick structure providing a solid foundation. It is also well above the 2013 flood levels, so you can stress less.

 

Agent: Ascot Real Estate 0408 533 511

 

412 Cran St Bundaberg East - $159,000

This one would suit a large family, with five bedrooms, two living areas and two-car accommodation.

Only five minutes to the Bundaberg CBD, the timber home sits on a 549sqm block and is currently leased to tenants who would like to stay on.

 

Agent: Synergy Property Specialists, 0427 523 088

 

545 Riedy St, Thabeban - offers over $199,000

If you want convenience, then this home in Thabeban might suit you. It's within close distance to three schools, a shopping centre and the CBD. The property features three bedrooms with new carpets, fans and built-ins.

A large timber deck is the perfect space to unwind, overlooking 711sqm of landscaped gardens.

The bathroom has recently been renovated also.

 

Agent: Ray White, 0410516309

 

66 Queen St, Childers - offers above $180,000

If you're thinking of moving to Childers, this two-bedroom home offers value for money. There is a sleepout that could be converted into a third bedroom and a front deck to entertain your family and friends. The home has a single carport and the block is fully fenced.

 

Agent: Location Property Agents, 0413205827

 

731 Burnett St, Bundaberg South - $205,000

This post-war home at Bundy South has three bedrooms, a master with built-in robes, separate lounge and dining areas and a front sunroom.

For lovers of history, it also has traditional features like polished timber floors, stain glass panels and tongue and groove walls.

The kitchen has parquetry benchtops and a gas stove.

Tradies would love the fully enclosed ground level with concrete floor while families will appreciate the separate laundry.

The carport allows owners to drive through to the back yard and there is a timber deck off the dining room.

 

Agent: McColms First National, 0417 521 129

 

 

84 Windermere St, Walkervale - $155,000

If you're ready to enter the market then this property at Walkervale could tick all your boxes.

With a modern kitchen and walk-in pantry, budding home chefs will appreciate the space to cook.

There are two bedrooms plus a sunroom, a separate lounge and dining area.

The property also boasts a 6m x 6m shed that would be great for avid gardeners or just to store your camping gear.

On a 622sqm block, the home is close too all amenities.

 

Agent: Australian National Properties, 0407 524 668

