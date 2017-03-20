REVEALED: 7 Bundy traffic offence hot spots

QUEENSLAND Police Service data has revealed the locations where the majority of traffic fines in Bundaberg have been handed out or where offences were noted.

From March 1, 2016 to March 1 this year there was a total of 650 traffic infringements in the greater Bundaberg region including Bargara.

The majority were recorded in the inner city area.

Bourbong St saw 52 infringements, with 14 recorded in the area between Barolin and Targo Sts - making it one of the region's traffic infringement hot spots.

Takalvan St also saw a high number of offences, with 15 occurring between Woongarra and Bourbong Sts.

The intersection of Goodwood Road and the Bruce Highway. Max Fleet BUN010814TRA1

Boreham St may be small, but it was the scene of about three traffic offences per week with 17 recorded for the 12-month period.

Walker and FE Walker Sts saw 32 infringements.

Princess St saw 14 offences.

Goodwoood Rd at Kellys Rd proved to be another hot spot, with 14 fines handed out on that section alone.

Barolin St saw 24 infringements.

Traffic on Takalvan Street. Mike Knott BUN140513WEA2

In North Bundaberg, Queen St had five infringements, while Perry and Kolan Sts saw three each.

There were four on Gavin St.

Bargara drivers showed slightly better behaviour - with 20 offences including two each on Bargara Rd at Qunaba and two on Windermere Rd - for the entire area.

The numbers of infringements are down on numbers from five years ago, with figures showing 661 offences were recorded from March 1, 2011 to March 1, 2012.

Five years ago, Bourbong and Quay Sts were clocking up bad drivers, with most offences recorded in the general city and North Bundaberg areas.

FE Walker St in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN200217ROAD5

Figures show that on a monthly basis, offences have not dramatically increased or decreased.

For the month of February, figures show an increase in offences from 2008 to this year.

In 2008, the full month of February saw 265 offences in the Bundaberg area, while this February saw 372 - an increase in more than 100 offences in the space of a month.

Find out more at www.police.qld.gov.au.