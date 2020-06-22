REVEALED: 32 places where flashing school signs are proposed

ROAD safety at schools across Bundaberg will be boosted by the roll-out of flashing school zone signs if the LNP wins the next state election.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said thousands of Bundaberg students, teachers, parents and motorists would benefit from the safety initiative at 32 locations across the electorate.

"Making Bundaberg kids safer going to and from school will be a priority under an LNP Government," Ms Frecklington said.

"Installing flashing school zone signs at critical locations near schools is an effective and practical way to increase safety for our kids.

"Thousands of Bundaberg students are walking, cycling or scooting beside roads without these important safety measures in place.

"Flashing school zone lights will give parents peace of mind their children are safer travelling from the front door to the classroom door."

Bundaberg MP David Batt said the LNP's $1.92 million commitment would ensure every school community in the electorate had an extra layer of protection.

Mr Batt said while flashing signs had been installed on some streets around Bundaberg's 24 schools, dozens of locations either had old signs or no signs at all.

"This safety campaign is in response to concerns raised with me by parents and nearby residents about the need to improve safety for students near our schools," Mr Batt said.

"Flashing lights provide an important reminder to motorists to slow down around schools.

"The Labor Government is installing the flashing signs at a rate of just 100 zones per year, and with more than 2000 zones left to go, it'll be more than 20 years before all Queensland schools are sufficiently signed.

"Bundaberg schools need safety solutions now and an LNP Government will make it happen.

"Student safety is a priority for the LNP and we will fast-track the roll-out of local flashing lights to ensure every school in Bundaberg is safer."