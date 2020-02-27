REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats
THE Bundaberg region has seen 274 drug offences reported in the past quarter.
According to police data, offences are more likely to be committed around 9am, with Fridays being the most prominent.
The following is a list of suburbs and their recorded drug offences for the past quarter.
- Alloway - 2
- Apple Tree Creek - 5
- Ashfield - 2
- Avenell Heights - 15
- Avoca - 3
- Avondale - 3
- Bargara - 19
- Branyan - 16
- Bundaberg West - 32
- Burnett Heads - 18
- Buxton - 0
- Childers - 3
- Coral Cove - 0
- East Bundaberg - 18
- Elliott Heads - 0
- Gin Gin - 0
- Innes Park - 0
- Kalkie - 4
- Kensington - 0
- Kepnock - 16
- Millbank - 3
- North Bundaberg - 15
- Norville - 7
- Qunaba - 0
- South Bundaberg - 24
- Svensson Heights - 3
- Thabeban - 13
- Walkervale - 8
- Wallaville - 2
- Woodgate - 0