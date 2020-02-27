REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats

There were 274 reported drug offences in the Bundaberg region alone in the past quarter.

There were 274 reported drug offences in the Bundaberg region alone in the past quarter. Luka Lajst

THE Bundaberg region has seen 274 drug offences reported in the past quarter.

According to police data, offences are more likely to be committed around 9am, with Fridays being the most prominent.

The following is a list of suburbs and their recorded drug offences for the past quarter.