REVEALED: 217 banned from Coast pubs and clubs

New figures have revealed 217 Coast troublemakers have received police banning notices from licensed venues on the Sunshine Coast over the past financial year.

Of these, 22 revellers have received extended police banning notices and 24 have been banned by court orders.

Since the introduction of the Safe Night Precinct in 2016, which covers the popular nightlife hot spots in Maroochydore, Mooloolaba and Caloundra, there has been increased police presence on the streets.

This aims to ensure community safety and minimise public incidents and harm.

Sergeant Stuart Culley of Sunshine Coast Liquor Enforcement said violence and drug use still remained a prominent issue with the Coast nightlife.

“Pre loading is the main issue for us,” he said.

“We don’t know if someone has taken a pill a few minutes earlier or someone may come into a pub and be fine and than have a couple more drinks and they’re not.

“I don’t think violence has necessarily decreased with the introduction of SNP, but it means more people are being caught doing it.”

In the past year, a young man was banned from entering Maroochydore’s Safe Night Out Precinct and a licensed venue after he drunkenly tried to fight security.

Ryan Adam Darlington was arrested after he repeatedly shouted at security guards and taunted them to come fight him after he was refused entry to The Post Office on Ocean St about 2.30am on July 28 last year.

He was also banned from the Safe Night Out Precinct between 7pm-6am and from The Post Office entirely for one year.

From 2018-19, 366 Coast patrons were given banning notices and from 2017-18, 323 people were banned.

Sgt Culley said while police banning notices had decreased this financial year in comparison to previous years, it was not an accurate representation considering COVID-19 restrictions meant pubs and clubs had been closed for three months.

He said the increased police presence on Friday and Saturday nights meant keen revellers could feel safer while enjoying the Coast nightlife.

“We also increase numbers for police in the Safe Night Precincts if there are other events on the coast, such as the Big Pineapple Music Festival,” he said.

Sgt Culley said with COVID-19 restrictions and clubs and pubs needing to adhere to limited patron numbers, police had been kept busy ensuring everyone was doing the right thing.

“We have been having issues lately with social distancing,” he said.

“Too many people are lining up for clubs trying to get in or on the streets.”