REVEALED: The 16 Bundy schools getting solar panels

Geordi Offord
by
21st Nov 2019 8:07 AM
SIXTEEN Bundy schools are set to get solar panels to power their new airconditioners.

It comes  two weeks after it was announced more schools in the Bundaberg region would be getting airconditioning in their classrooms.

The new power sources are part of a $97 million state government plan.

Education minister Grace Grace said the program would see almost 34,000 panels installed across Queensland state schools by July 2020.

"Not only are we going to save millions of dollars, we are also helping reduce our impact on the environment and support local jobs in the process," she said.

"Just this week schools from the Gold Coast to Mackay and out to Toowoomba are installing solar panels on the rooves of classrooms and school buildings."

"The energy cost savings realised by this program when fully implemented is expected to be approximately $10 million per year."

The schools in the Bundaberg region include:

  • Bargara State School
  • Bundaberg Central State School
  • Bundaberg East State School
  • Bundaberg North State High School
  • Bundaberg North State School
  • Bundaberg South State School
  • Bundaberg Special School
  • Bundaberg State High School
  • Bundaberg West State School
  • Burnett Heads State School
  • Kalkie State School
  • Kawungan State School
  • Kepnock State High School
  • Norville State School
  • Walkervale State School
  • Woongarra State School
education schools
Bundaberg News Mail

