REVEALED: 15 things the Census tells us about the Burnett

Crystal Jones
| 28th Jun 2017 4:42 PM
The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region.
The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region.

THE Burnett electorate of 48,417 people includes towns Miriam Vale, Agnes Water, Rosedale, Bargara, Woodgate and Childers.

A quick look through some of the 2016 Census findings reveals a thing or two about who people in the Burnett region are and how they live.

This is what we found:

 




1. There are more men than women

The electorate has 48,417 people and 13,764 families with an average of 1.9 children for families with offspring.

Numbers of men and women are close, with 24,353 men to 24,066 women.

 




2. A big part of the population is in their 50s and 60s

The median age for the Burnett is 47.

Those aged 55 to 69 take up the biggest section of the population, a combined percentage of 25.3%.However, those aged 85 and older make up just 1.4% of the population.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region.

3. More than half of people are hitched

More than half the Burnett is wed.

A total of 55.6% of the population is married, a rate higher than the 48.1% national percentage.

Rates of separation and divorce in the Burnett are also higher than the national percentages.

Widows make up 5.1% of the Burnett's population, while nationally the number is 5.2%.

While 35% of Australians have never walked down the aisle, 25.2% of Burnett people are in that boat.

Registered marriages account for the majority, while de facto marriages make up a smaller percentage.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region. Digital Vision.

4. Public school is the choice of many

About 22% of the population is in a government primary school in the Burnett, while 15% are going to a government high school.

Just 8.1% of primary schoolers are enrolled in a private school, with 9.2% of high schoolers being educated privately.

Just 956 people from the region are enrolled in university or a tertiary institution.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region. HANNAH MCKAY

5. People consider their background more English than Aussie

English is the main ancestry in the Burnett region, followed by Australian, Scottish, Irish and German.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region. Wavebreakmedia Ltd

6. Overseas parents are typically from England

Fifteen per cent of Burnett residents had both parents born overseas, while 5.6% had fathers born overseas and 4.1% had a mother born overseas.

Of those parents born overseas, most were from England, New Zealand, Scotland or the Netherlands.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region. Bev Lacey

7. Religion is important to the Burnett

A quarter of Burnett people have no religion.

However, 46.3% identify as Anglican, Catholic or belonging to the Uniting Church.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region. sack

8. German is the Burnett's second language

The most commonly spoken language in the Burnett, other than English, is German.

Italian, Afrikaans, Mandarin and Dutch make up the rest.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region. Warwick Daily News

9. Wages are lower than Australian median

The median weekly income for Burnett people is lower than the percentage for the average Australian.

Personal income comes in at $493 per person, while the median weekly income for an individual Australian is $662.

Households are also poorer, with the median weekly income of $1046 coming behind Australia's median of $1438.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region. Contributed

10. Burnett people love to help out

Twenty per cent of the Burnett population is involved in volunteering, a rate slightly higher than across the rest of Australia.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region. Anatoliy Samara

11. There are less single-parent families

The Burnett region has a higher percentage of couples without children than the percentage for Australia.

In total, 51.9% of couples are without children, while across Australia that number is 37.8%.

Numbers of single-parent families are lower in the Burnett, however.

While in Australia 15.8% of families have just one parent, single parents make up 13% of Burnett families.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region. Mike Richards GLA221216REAL

12. Almost all of the Burnett lives in a house

In the Burnett, a whopping 91.4% of people live in a stand-alone house - that number is well up on the percentage of Aussies who are doing the same - just 72.9%.

Flat and apartment living applies to just 2.9% of the population, while 13.1% of Aussies live in such arrangements.

Most homes in the Burnett have three or four bedrooms.

While 31% of Aussies have paid off their home, 41.1% of Burnett people have paid off theirs.

The number of people paying off a mortgage in the Burnett is 32.5% - or 5867 people.

For Australia, that percentage is 34.5.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region. Tony Martin

13. Rents are low compared to the rest of Australia

The median rent in the Burnett is $280 a week, lower than the $335 median for Australia.

Mortgages are lower than the median for Australia with Burnett residents paying $1491 (median) per month compared to Australia's median of $1755.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region.

14. Burnett people love their cars

While 7.5% of Australians are without a car, just 2.7% of Burnett residents are in the same situation.

And while 33.7% of the population owns a car, 39.2% own two - higher than the 36.2% of Aussies who own two cars across Australia.

 


The Census has revealed fascinating facts about life in the Burnett region. Tobi Loftus

15. The majority of the Burnett's online

Across Australia 14.1% of people are without the internet at home.

In the Burnett, 17% of homes are offline, but 80.2% are switched on to the net.

