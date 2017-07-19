REVEALED: 10 most annoying driver habits

BEHIND YOU: Tailgating is ranked number one on the most annoying driver habits.

DRIVERS are an annoying bunch.

A survey by the RACQ has highlighted the top 10 most frustrating habits of motorists and, no surprises, tailgating comes in at number one.

Just this month a study by the Queensland University of Technology found that people who tailgate do so because they are trying to stop others from jumping a queue.

"For the first time tailgating has been conclusively linked with rear-end crashes but we also identified queue jumping as the main reason for not keeping a safe distance," said QUT's Dr Sebastien Demmel, co-author of the report.

Other annoying behaviours highlighted in the RACQ survey included motorists who failed to indicate correctly, increased speed when being overtaken, and those who used a mobile phone behind the wheel.

RACQ's Lauren Ritchie said the results emphasised the need for greater road rule enforcement by police.

"Some of the behaviours on this list may appear to be minor traffic infringements, but anything that increases frustrations can escalate the risk of crashes on the roads."

Common courtesy it seems is also a pet peeve for drivers, who said failing to allow others enough room to change lanes or merge was frustrating, as well as people who threw litter out the window or pushed in when changing lanes.

Top 10 annoying habits

1. Drivers who follow too closely/tailgate

2. Motorists who incorrectly use indicators eg indicate too late or fail to indicate at all

3. Motorists who increase their speed when you try to overtake them

4. Motorists talking/sending text messages on hand-held mobile phones

5. Motorists displaying aggressive behaviour eg blowing horn, verbal abuse or hand signals

6. Motorists who turn from the wrong lane eg at multi-lane roundabouts

7. Motorists who aren't courteous eg allowing room to merge/change lanes

8. Motorists who throw litter out of vehicles

9. Motorists who block intersections

10. Motorists who push-in when changing lanes.