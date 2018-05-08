REVEALED: 10 Bundy suburbs most prone to robbery and theft

Thieves are targeting some suburbs more than others.

THE NewsMail can reveal the 10 Bundaberg region suburbs where you are more likely to be robbed or have items stolen.

The information is based on data collected by the Queensland Police Service (QPS) over the past 12 months.

According to QPS, property that is most at risk of being stolen is desirable, usually small, has a good re-sale value and is able to be off loaded and sold quickly.

Typically, this includes computers, cameras, multi-media devices, satellite navigation devices, mobile phones and power tools.

Your car, motorbike or bicycles can also be the target of thieves.

Bundaberg suburbs with the most robberies and thefts combined:

1. North Bundaberg

Mount Perry Rd and Queen St recorded a large number of robbery and theft offences in North Bundaberg, which takes the total to 134 robberies and thefts.

This places North Bundaberg at the top of the list for robberies and thefts within the past 12 months.

2. Bundaberg South

Bundaberg South recorded 125 thefts and robberies in the 12 months to today.

A large number of those were concentrated in the George and Targo Sts area.

2. Avoca

Avoca shares the number two spot with Bundaberg South with 125 offences in 12 months.

Takalvan St makes up the majority of offences.

4. East Bundaberg

East Bundaberg homes and businesses suffered 94 robberies and thefts over the 12-month period.

5. Avenell Heights

The usually quiet suburban neighbourhood of Avenell Heights has been victim to 91 theft and robbery offences since this time in 2017.

6. Thabeban

Thabeban recorded 78 thefts and robberies within a 12-month period.

7. Kepnock

A popular suburb, Kepnock saw 74 offences in the space of a year.

8. Walkervale

Another quiet suburb, Walkervale reported 68 robbery and theft offences in a 12-month period.

9. Bargara

Perhaps surprisingly, the small seaside town made it to ninth on the list. Bargara had 62 reported thefts and robberies since last year.

10. Svensson Heights

The final entry on the list, Svensson Heights has recorded about one theft or robbery a week on average, with 50 offences in 12 months.

Other suburbs:

Alloway - 4

Apple Tree Creek - 36

Ashfield - 4

Branyan - 14

Burnett Heads - 24

Calavos - 2

Childers - 43

Coonarr - 3

Coral Cove - 3

Elliott Heads - 1

Gin Gin - 38

Goodburrum - 2

Kensington - 44

Kinkuna - 0

Millbank - 31

Moore Park - 36

Norville - 33

Rosedale - 1

Rubyanna - 7

Sharon - 4

South Kolan - 4

Welcome Creek - 2

Windermere - 0

Yandaran - 1

So how can you make your property more safe?

Marking your property makes ownership clear and deters theft as marked property is more difficult for the thief to offload.

How to mark your property:

STEP 1 Mark your property by engraving or microdoting them. Where possible, mark your property with a code on the top right hand rear corner of the item or near to the manufactures serial number. Take a video or photograph of property that can't be marked, such as jewellery. Go to our checklist​ for a list of items you should consider marking.

STEP 2 After marking your property, visit your local police station, police beat shopfront or neighbourhood police beat and tell them your code. You can also collect ID warning stickers to place on your engraved items and on your doors or windows to act as a deterrent to would-be intruders.

STEP 3 Keep accurate records. Write an inventory as this will help you make an insurance claim and assist police recover stolen items. List the serial, make and model numbers and keep the original receipts of valuable items and store this information along with any valuation certificates in a safe place.

How to keep your cars, motorbikes and bicycles safer:

In Queensland, the majority of stolen vehicles are used for joy riding, transport or for use in another crime.

The remainder are stolen by professional car thieves for monetary gain, and are either given a new identity and resold, or stripped down and sold as separate parts.

The following tips will help reduce the risk of vehicle theft:

If you have off-street parking, use it. If possible, park behind locked gates or in a locked garage. Parking on the street greatly increases the risk of theft.

Remove temptation - always lock doors and close windows when your vehicle is unattended.

If you must leave valuables in your motor vehicle keep them out of sight.

For maximum protection, an engine immobiliser that meets Australian Standard 4601:1999 provides the most effective deterrent to opportunistic vehicle theft.

However, it offers no protection if a thief has easy access to your car keys.

Tips for businesses:

Business identification/signage

To assist emergency services, it is important to make sure your business is easily identified in an emergency. To help identify your business you should:

Make sure the business name, street and shop number is displayed in a prominent location at the front of your business.

Make sure the street number is at least 120 mm high although you should check with your for any council regulations in regards to this.

Warning signs

Warning signs should be strategically posted around the perimeter of your property, particularly near entry/exits as a deterrent to intruders.

For example:

"Warning: these premises are under constant surveillance"

"Warning: trespassers will be prosecuted"

"Warning: no large amounts of money kept on premises"

"Warning: monitored alarm in operation"

Landscaping

It is important to keep surrounding trees and shrubs trimmed away from doors and windows. This limits concealment and allows people walking past a clear and uninterrupted view, which makes it less likely to be broken into to. Other obstacles and rubbish should be removed from property boundaries, footpaths, driveways, car parks and buildings so offenders can't hide behind them.

Fences and gates

The boundary of the property should be clearly defined by boundary fences preferably of open style construction. This allows greater visibility to and from the street, restricts unauthorised access, and clearly defines your space. Gates should be secured with quality hardened or alloy chains and padlocks.

Lighting

External night lighting will enable police, security guards or passing people to monitor activities within the premises. A limited amount of internal lighting should also be left on at night. Also, consider installing sensor lighting which is cost effective as it only activates when movement is detected within the zone.

Building construction

The building floor, walls and ceiling should be of solid construction where possible, with clear lines of sight between the street, neighbouring properties and your business. Limit the number of entry and exit points to restrict unauthorised entry to your premises.

Power and switchboards

Restrict unauthorised access and tampering with the power supply by housing the switch board within a metal cabinet. It should then be secured with a lock approved by the local electricity authority.

Doors, windows and glass

Doors to the premises should be of solid construction, fitted with quality deadlocks

(Australian Standards lock sets are recommended). External windows and frames should be of solid construction, with key operated locks fitted to windows.

Glass within doors and windows can be re-enforced by:

Reinforcing the existing glass with a shatter resistant film

Replacing the existing glass with laminated glass

Installing quality metal security grilles or shutters

Property marking

Record descriptions, models and serial numbers of your business's property and keep this record in a safe place. Property should be marked, engraved or microdotted. Property which can not be marked should be photographed. Read more about property marking.

Safes

Safes provide additional security for money, documents and other valuables. It's recommended to purchase a safe that complies with the Australian Standards and anchor the safe to the floor, to prevent easy removal. Consider using a time delay safe with a drop-chute so staff can deposit money without accessing the safe.

Alarm systems

For further security, a monitored intruder alarm system can be installed. This system should be designed and installed to comply with Australian Standards. Installation by a company licensed under the Queensland Security Providers Act is recommended., Remote on/off switches and movement detection devices should be strategically located around the premises and the controls should be concealed to restrict tampering.

​Surveillance equipment

When installing surveillance equipment: