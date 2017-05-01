Revamped The Hummock opens

BUNDABERG Regional Council will officially open almost $200,000 worth of improvements at The Hummock tomorrow.

Divisional representative Cr Scott Rowleson (pictured) has invited residents across the region to take advantage of this long weekend to enjoy the improvements and the sensational views.

"We are experiencing magnificent weather at

the moment and the countryside looks a picture from The Hummock,”

Cr Rowleson said.

"I think residents, and especially those residents who haven't been to The Hummock for a while, will be very surprised and impressed by the improvements.

"One aspect that is certain to capture a lot of attention is the audio facility which details much of the history of The Hummock and surrounding area.

"This is one of the last long weekends and it presents an ideal opportunity for people to pack a picnic, get the family together and head up to The Hummock to enjoy some of the best views across the region from this iconic location.”