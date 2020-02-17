Menu
Linden Medical Centre practice manager Cassie Hall outside the centre as the outside is painted.
Revamp underway for stoic building

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O’Brien
17th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
It was built before the First World War and has stood the test of time ever since.

Now, 107 years after its construction, the Linden Medical Centre is getting a bit of a facelift.

Linden’s practice manager Cassie Hall said it had been an ongoing process over the past couple of years – and there were still some plans for the future – but the building has come a long way since the early 20th century.

“The last sort of two years we’ve started to do some renos on the inside of Linden,” Ms Hall said.

“We’ve fitted out the waiting room and created some new consulting rooms as well.”

Now that the inside has received its treatment, the building will be painted and the gardens will gain the attention of a green thumb.

It’s all in aid of updating the facilities to attract new doctors, but the staff at Linden don’t want to forget the building’s history.

“We’re just trying to update the building so we can attract some new doctors to the practice,” Ms Hall said.

The building was always a doctor’s surgery, built back in 1913 with the practice downstairs, and the doctor’s quarters in the top half of the building.

Ms Hall said the revamping process had been piecemeal over the past few years so the practice could stay open during the process and there aren’t any plans to close while the outside of the building is painted.

“We’ll stay open. Once the painting is completed it’ll really just be doing the gardens then,” she said.

It’s been a slow process as the centre hasn’t received any grants or outside funding, but all new rooms and equipment are fairly close.

“The renos that we have carried out have created a few more consult rooms,” Ms Hall said.

“And we’re looking at fitting out our procedure rooms.”

