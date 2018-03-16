REVAMP: Alexandra Park play area to get $105,000 facelift

THE enjoyment children from across the Bundaberg Region experience when they attend the very popular Alexandra Park is about to get a whole lot better.

Council will invest $105,000 in refurbishing and expanding the existing play area at Alexandra Park with work expected to commence in the next few days.

Divisional representative Cr Helen Blackburn said the play area was an extremely well utilised portion of the park which also contained the zoo and the historic colonial guns display.

PARK PLAN: Wheelchair carousel Brett Kronk

"A highlight of the refurbishment will be the focus on all abilities access to the play equipment,” said Cr Blackburn.

"All existing softfall will be upgraded while new initiatives will see the installation of a large climbing frame, a wheelchair accessible carousel and an all abilities basket swing.

"The project will also incorporate additional facilities to allow parents and carers an increased level of supervision of children using the equipment.

"Enhanced picnic areas will be constructed to ensure families can gain maximum enjoyment from this popular location,” said Cr Blackburn.

PARK PLAN: Basket swing Brett Kronk

Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Cr Bill Trevor said the project represented excellent use of a site close to the CBD and one which attracted significant recreational activity.

"Council expresses its regret that the play area will be under refurbishment during the Easter break however the remainder of the park facilities will be available and accessible to the community.

"It is important for Council to maintain these popular park play areas and Alexandra Park is a key community location. This work is essential to ensure Council provides recreational areas that are available to people of all abilities and meet the standards as expected by the community.

PARK PLAN: Giant tunnel system Brett Kronk

"Unfortunately Council is required to remove a large diseased fig tree located within the play area. Due to a fungal infection the fig will be removed to ensure it does not pose a hazard to children or families utilising the park. We have conducted community consultation regarding this proposal.”

Cr Trevor said work was expected to be finalised in June.