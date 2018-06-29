Reusable bags to be given away at bakery

BATT BAGS: Today State Member for Bundaberg David Batt is handing out free reusable bags at the Pocket Storehouse

TOMORROW, Member for Bundaberg David Batt is collaborating with Bundy's authentic sourdough bakery the Pocket Storehouse to help protect the environment, one Batt bag at a time.

Starting tomorrow, single use plastic bags will be banned right across Queensland.

In order to help the Bundaberg community prepare for the change, Mr Batt will be at the bakery from 8am-9am this Saturday handing out free, reusable Batt Bags.

Mr Batt said he was excited to team up with Bundy's innovative bakery who have the environment as a major focus.

"There's only one Australia and one Bundaberg, so it's important we all work together and do our very best to look after where we live,” Mr Batt said.

"We are so used to using the throwaway plastic bags, so I want to make the transition to re-usable bags a little bit easier and cheaper for the Bundaberg community.

"Come and get a free Batt bag from the bakery on Saturday and treat yourself to a coffee and a bakery item, or two.”

Owner of the Pocket Storehouse, Rick Nelson, said they were all about returning to the good old days.

"We use recycled brown paper bags for all customer purchases as well as fully biodegradable takeaway coffee cups which are actually made from vegetables,” Mr Nelson said.

"Little changes by everyone can make a big difference to the world we all share.”