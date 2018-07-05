Menu
Plastic shopping bag being packed with groceries. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Plastic shopping bag being packed with groceries. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily Brett Wortman
Opinion

Reusable bags nothing to get red-faced about

Chloe Lyons
by
5th Jul 2018 7:10 AM
PLASTIC bags.

I am sick of them.

I am sick of hearing people whinge about them, I'm sick of reading news stories about them.

So, of course, I have chosen to dedicate 250 words to the topic.

It seems like a lot of people who are mad about the ban are the type of people who get mad whenever something in their life changes.

Until something else minor comes along for them to blow their lid about they'll get red faced every time they are forced to look at/touch/use a reusable bag.

They complain about 15 cent thicker plastic bags, they complain about 99 cent green bags.

I wish I was one of those amazing people who was already using reusable bags before our lives got turned upside down by this out-of-the-blue policy, but I'm not organised enough for that.

So, I have done something amazing which required me to use forethought for a whole five seconds.

I put reusable bags in my car.

This simple change in behaviour has released me from pain, trials and tribulations faced by everyday Australians who just want to use harmful single-use plastic because it's convenient.

No longer will I feel the urge to abuse, hit and swear at humble checkout workers who are just passing down policies from their overlords.

But, seriously.

It's not a big deal.

If I, the most unorganised person I know, can deal with it so can you.

South Australia has been plastic bag free for years and last time I checked they were doing just fine.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

