REUNITED: Cocky turns up seven months later, 50km away

VERY COCKY: Zazu the sulphur-crested cockatoo went missing from her Bundaberg South home, with the help from some eagle-eyed lost pet coordinators she was reunited with her family. Contributed

A LOCAL handyman was devastated thinking he'd lost his precious pet cocky seven months ago.

The cheeky sulphur-crested cockatoo, named Zazu, flew the coop of her Bundaberg South home in March.

Zazu was reunited with her owner earlier this month.

The parrot was found about 50km away taking in the sun at Woodgate, and was reported to Bundaberg Lost Pet Registry.

It was by chance lost pet volunteer Daisy recalled seeing the organisation's social media post earlier in the year and made contact with her fingers crossed.

Her owner Lionel Smith was shocked, but also over the moon after he received a message informing him the missing bird had been found.

Mr Smith said Zazu was certainly a character, and would often become naughty if she wasn't given enough attention.

She was found by a woman who had spotted the talkative cockatoo on the roof of her Woodgate home.

It had been hanging around for a couple of weeks.

Lost Pet Registry's Susie Beckman said it was very unusual for a pet to be reunited after such a long period of time.

"Because she survived that long in the wild suggests to us that she may have been fed by someone,” Mrs Beckmann said.

"It was only through Daisy's efforts of going back through all the posts that this happened.”

Mr Smith was grateful the volunteer took the time to sift through the files to bring his feathered friend home.

"I would like to thank the lovely ladies that made this happen. Without their help I wouldn't have her here,” he said.