Reunion: Search on for past Bundy High students

DID you go to Bundy High in the 1960s?

The search is on for Bundaberg State High School students who were classmates between Grade 8 in 1964 and Grade 12 in 1968 in order to pull off a milestone 50-year reunion.

Months of amateur detective work has resulted in locating former students now living in the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Thailand, Auckland, Cairns, Townsville, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Chinchilla and other centres as well as a large group who still call Bundaberg home.

They are set to renew old friendships when a 50th Anniversary Reunion is held in Bundaberg from October 12 to 14.

STEP BACK IN TIME: Bundaberg State High School Prefects 1968. Contributed

Reunion committee chair, Isla Eichmann (nee Westmoreland), with help from Dianne Laurie (nee Pitt), and other local former students, have managed to track down about 80 people keen on returning to Bundaberg for the celebrations.

They said speaking with so many former classmates has stirred up old memories.

Anecdotes of days at Bundy High, hearing about antics some got up to, school dances and reminiscing about certain teachers have come to the fore.

"The weekend promises time to catch up for former classmates, good food and nostalgia,” Ms Eichmann said.

"Our program highlight will be the reunion dinner on the Saturday night but we have activities that start on Friday evening with a catch-up with events to continue until breakfast on Sunday.

"It's going to a good weekend for former classmates and good for Bundaberg accommodation and restaurants as we are expecting about 100 people, many with partners, to attend.

"We're hoping anyone who attended Bundaberg State High School during those years will contact us soon.”

In the 1960s not all students went to Year 12, therefore, any student who started at Bundaberg High in 1964 is welcome. Any eligible student who would like to attend should contact Ms Eichmann via emailing: islaeichmann@yahoo.com.