Return for Flanagan as Capras start season

COMING BACK: Capras second-rower and Bundaberg's Aaron Flanagan will be able to play in front of his family and friends for the first time in an Intrust Super Cup match. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: New Central Queensland Capras coach David Faiumu admits a few people might be taken aback when they see Bundy boy Aaron Flanagan play.

The Capras are in Bundaberg today to take on the Wynnum Manly Seagulls at The Waves Sports Ground in the clubs first pre-season hit-out ahead of the new Intrust Super Cup season.

The under-18s and under-20s are also in action.

Faiumu will take the team for the first time and said Flanagan had impressed in the off-season in his second year at the club.

"He might surprise a few people when they look at him, he's put on a bit of size in the off-season," he said.

"He might be bigger than when they last saw him."

Flanagan played 12 games last season in his first year for the club, making all of them off the bench.

He got his most minutes against the Papua New Guinea Hunters, playing for a full half.

Faiumu said Flanagan's aim this year should be to push for starts.

"If he wants to he can push for a starting spot, there's no reason he can't," he said.

"He brings an element of toughness to the team.

"He works hard and does the stuff no one else wants to do."

Faiumu is bringing 24 players for the match in Bundy with the Capras having only one more trial before the season starts next month.

"I hope we put together all the plans we have put together over the past three months," he said.

"Hopefully we string a few things together.

"The team is keen to get out there and are probably sick of me flogging them around of the training track."

The main team will play Wynnum after the under-18s and under-20s play.

The action starts at 3pm with tickets for adults $5 and children under 12 free.

Bundaberg will also be represented by players Kiya Schnabel, Livingstone Lingawa, Dyriun Johnson and Max Shorter.

Capras team for seniors - Matthew Wright, Kainoa Gudgeon, Bessie Aufaga-To'omaga, Nathan Bassani, Luke George, Maipele Morseu, Jack Madden, Eddy Pettybourne, Billy Gilbert, Ryan Jefferey, Bill Cullen, Aaron Pene, Jamie Hill, Aaron Flanagan, Aaron Teroi, Chalice Atoi, Eli No'ovao, Sione Veukiso, Riley Reid, Junior Kirisome, Jack White, Falcon Peni, Elijah Anderson, George Grant.