Bourbong Street, Bundaberg (1970s). Photo: Queensland State Archives
RETRO REWIND: Looking back at Bundy in the 70s

Geordi Offord
9th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
IT WAS the decade which saw Countdown hit Australian TV screens for the first time, the election and dismissal of the Whitlam Government, and the opening of Sugarland Shopping town.

Now Bundaberg region locals past and present, can take a look back at the decade that was the 1970s after the Queensland Sate Archives released a gallery of new images in partnership with the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

From the streets and highways to the dusty dirt roads of the outback, the snapshots of Queensland from the 70s capture the lifestyle, the people and colours of the sunshine state.

The images capture many notable areas around the Bundaberg region including Bourbong St, Childers, and the Isis Highway.

Check out some of the snaps from way back when in the gallery below.

 

bundaberg bundaberg 1970s department of transport and main roads queensland state archives
