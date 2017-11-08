RETRO LETTER: 'Married women shouldn't work'

A '70s letter writer said married women shouldn't work if they can survive on one salary.

IN THE first of a regular series, we're sharing letters to the NewsMail from bygone eras.

Some of them are sweet, some controversial and some very opinionated.

The following letter to the editor was published in the NewsMail in August 1978.

I would like to submit a question to the married women of Bundaberg who find it necessary to hold down a full-time job.

If your husband is employed full-time and you are capable of living comfortably on his wage ans saving at the same time, why do you find it necessary to work?

Do you find yourself getting bored with your household duties or are you just plain greedy and living beyond your means?

Because of your selfishness, you have denied a lot of young people the fulfilment of earning a living.

If your excuse is that your employer requires experienced staff, how do you propose to give the unemployed this experience if they cannot compete with you for a job.

The government should place a means test on married women so that only the needy are employed (eg young married women saving for their own home).

Part of the blame for the downfall of the economy can fall on your shoulders.

So come on ladies and give the young girls a chance and a future.

Charity work will cure your boredom.

Signed,

Turned Off