FOR SALE: The renovator's delight at 3 Warrell St, Millbank has hit the market for $199,000.
Retro bargain for under $200,000 in Bundaberg

Carolyn Booth
by
15th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
FIRST homeowners looking to break into the housing market would be hard pressed to find a house under $200,000, but this Millbank home offers just that.

The region has long offered affordable housing well below capital cities and locations impacted hard by the mining boom, and now with the Banking Royal Commission set to investigate the amount banks lend, bargain properties are likely to be in hot demand.

The kitchen of the Warrell St home.
While even the real estate agent marketing this well preserved time capsule doesn't sugar coat the fact that 3 Warrell St, Millbank, could do with some TLC, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom property offers plenty for its $199,000 price tag.

For a buyer keen to hold on to some retro charm this home is dripping in distinct features, otherwise someone equally preprepared to roll up their sleeves and bring this property kicking and scramming into the 21st century could be living the great Aussie dream for minimal outlay.

The house sits on a good-sized shady block.
And with hardwood floors ready to go there's plenty of potential.

With a near-new iron roof, the home on concrete stumps is close to key amenities including both Stockland shopping centres, the airport and CQUniversity.

The open plan dining lounge is adjacent to the kitchen.
The open plan dining lounge is adjacent the kitchen which has had some work done with the original bathroom upstairs and an extra toilet/shower and fourth-bedroom office downstairs.

The yard is shaded and established on 855sqm of fully fenced, high and dry, usable space.

Head to www.realestate.

com.au/property-house-

qld-millbank-130500230 for more information about the property.

