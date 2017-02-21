Retirement residents rock and bowl

BOWLING FOR ALL: Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre visited the Bundaberg RSL Care Fairways Retirement Community to bring some joy to the residents.

TENPIN bowling is not just a sport for the young.

Residents in aged care facilities and retirement homes across Bundaberg were treated to a day of bowling with the guys from Bundy Bowl.

One of RSL Care Fairways retirement community's oldest resident, Isabella Stibbards took part in the bowling clinic with about a dozen other residents.

Mikayla Haupt

Ms Stibbards will turn 102 this year.

With only two of the residents at the clinic having bowled before, the program gave residents something new to do and experience.

"We have already had our first Junior Blast for the year with over 70 children coming out to the centre to learn the basics of tenpin bowling,” owner of Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre Peter McElligott said.

As part of their service to the community, Bundy Bowl has also been visiting retirement villages and care facilities to allow the elderly the opportunity to experience tenpin on their portable bowling lanes.

"For some elderly people this is their first time ever tenpin bowling,” Mr McElligott said.

"The youngest league bowler we have is four years old and the oldest resident to give it a try was 100.”

Tenpin bowling is a great sport for developing co-ordination, balance, strength and flexibility.

Bundy Bowl continues with its commitment to provide an inclusive facility for members of the community, regardless of age or ability, to access tenpin bowling as a sport.

The next tenpin sign-on day is on Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, from noon until 3pm.