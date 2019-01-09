Menu
Some retirement care providers have raised fears over the cost of the overhaul to elderly Queenslanders.
Politics

Fears retirement care overhaul will cost elderly

by Sarah Vogler
9th Jan 2019 5:28 AM
THE Palaszczuk Government is being asked to consider exemptions to its retirement village overhaul amid fears some elderly Queenslanders would be faced with greater costs.

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni this week slammed the industry for not telling the government about a loophole in laws which would have meant owners were not entitled to receive their exit entitlements - money left over after the operator's exit fee is paid - within 18 months if their unit or home was freehold.

Parliament will pass new laws this year to extend the change - which will require operators to buy back residences if they are not sold within the 18-month period so the entitlements can be paid - to freehold properties to ensure up to 4000 elderly Queenslanders are not left worse off.

But some providers, while broadly supportive of the changes, say the move will only complicate things for their residents as retirees who have bought freehold properties are also shareholders in the scheme itself.

 

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni slammed the industry. Picture: Liam Kidston
Housing Minister Mick de Brenni slammed the industry. Picture: Liam Kidston

Pen Park Ltd director Don McLellan, who oversees the Peninsula Park Retirement Estate at Rothwell, has written to Mr de Brenni, raising his concerns.

He told The Courier-Mail that while the changes were warranted, the Government needed to consider exemptions for schemes like his as they had the potential to mean higher costs were pushed on to remaining residents.

"The major difference between Pen Park Ltd and most other scheme operators is that Pen Park Ltd is owned entirely by the residents of the estate, and all villas in the estate are held under freehold strata title," he wrote.

"The changes to the legislation mean that in our case, instead of the unit owner selling at market value and receiving the full amount, less real estate agent fees, the scheme operator may be forced to buy the property if it has not been sold after 18 months merely because the price sought by the owner is too high.

"This would require us to hire valuers, find the money to buy the property, pay all relevant taxes and charges, advertise it, and sell it again at true market value."

The Department of Housing and Public Works has said any organisation worse off can apply to QCAT for more time.

