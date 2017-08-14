Retirees in love with Bundy

ON HOLIDAYS: Lorraine and Robbie Wiffen enjoying life on the road and visiting Bundaberg.

VICTORIAN retirees Robbie and Lorraine Wiffen have fallen in love with Bundaberg.

Only strong family roots and a farm at Indented Head keep them from making their yearly trip to the region a permanent one.

The couple love life on the road in their Blue Sky Caravan and anticipate the trip north every year.

"We have been here every year for three years,” Robbie said.

"It's blowing a gale back home and it's cold.

"Our summer is as good as Bundaberg's winter.”

The former truckie and Geelong Hospital worker are in the fourth week of their holiday, which has taken them to Charters Towers and Emerald.

Lorraine has noticed a change since she first started caravanning to Bundaberg.

"You used to be able to just rock up but now you've got to book ahead or you won't get in,” she said.

Every year, the couple discover something new in the region.

"We went to Bargara,” Robbie said.

"I'm into aeroplanes so I went to the airfield and Lorraine went to the shops.

"Last year we went to Hinkler Museum and the Botanic Gardens were beautiful.”

Robbie likes to think when he stops off in Bundaberg or Childers, and buys a coffee from a small cafe, or fills up the petrol tank at the local servo, that he's contributing, in a small way, to the Bundaberg economy.

"That's what's all about isn't it?,” he said.