Retiree ‘shattered’ after thieves steal his guitars

A RETIRED musician is shattered after three of his "irreplaceable" guitars were stolen by brazen thieves.

Michael Lawler said a group of offenders broke into his locked storage unit at Bundall on Tuesday last week and took off with his treasured instruments.

Mr Lawler said his Fender Jazz Bass 1962 Sunburst, which he has owned since 1965, was taken along with two others.

He said he purchased the 1960s model when it was the top of the range and since then its value had sky rocketed to about $15,000.

A Steinberger headless bass and an Essex bass was also taken, he said.

The professional musician of 50 years said he had seen CCTV footage of a group of men walking away with his guitars before leaving the brazen daylight burglary in a vehicle.

"They've just walked in at about 10.30am and starting snipping the locks off, and cleaned (the storage units) out," he said.

"They went in, got the quickest things (they could get) went out."

Mr Lawler described the guitars as "irreplaceable".

"It was a bit heart-wrenching," he said.

"I've very rarely had it (the guitar) in storage sheds but I've just moved into another apartment and I've just moved them in there temporarily."

Mr Lawler claimed 10 units were targeted by thieves at the self-storage unit complex.

He was fearful thieves would sell the instruments online cheaply, not realising the value and also spent yesterday checking pawnbroking stores, he said.

The keen musician is hopeful the guitars will be returned.

"The longer they are out there, the more damage they are going to get, or more frustrated these blokes (the thieves) are going to get," he said.

"I've heard of people getting their guitars thrown off a bridge or something … because they (the thieves) start getting cold feet that they are going to get caught."

He said he was unsure why the storage facilities were targeted.

Mr Lawler said the storage facility had a "certain amount of security" which, in this case wasn't effective.

The Queensland Police Service confirmed the "a number of storage units" were broken into at the Bundall address and said no one had been arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.