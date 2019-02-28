Retired bus driver speaks out over horrific abuse

A retired bus driver has claimed levels of physical and verbal abuse to female bus drivers is causing them to quit in droves.

Gary Dickfos looks at the industry that gave him an income for 30 years in dismay.

He said 12-15 years ago you could travel between Maroochydore and Nambour without an issue - a far cry from today. He said the problem reared its ugly head around five years ago and was only getting worse.

Mr Dickfos wants to see protection, potentially in safety barriers for drivers, to be mandatory.

"The driver's seat is their workseat, their workbench, and they need protection," Mr Dickfos said.

"When you have women quitting because of the abuse they're getting. And nothing was done about it.

"It's concerning. They were good at their job too.

"But who can blame them for quitting. It's serious abuse."

He said what started out as a respect issue, had spiralled into a poor culture.

"Kids are getting away with blue murder and the elderly are treated like garbage," he said.

"They do what they like, smash what they like. There's no real retribution.

"Back in my day, if you did the wrong thing you copped it six times on the knuckles. Now corporate punishment is not the answer, but it made you respect.

"People aren't happy to be getting buses, it's a low form of transport. They would rather be driving and it shows."

A TransLink spokesman said the safety and security of passengers was a major priority, and labelled the incidents outlined by Mr Dickfos as "extremely rare".

He said a five-point bus driver safety plan was delivered last year by the State Government, with the aim of keeping drivers safe.

The spokesman said senior network officers, who were entrusted with providing safe public transport, were deployed 572 times on Sunshine Coast bus services last year.

He said those officers worked with police at key bus hubs on the Coast, providing early detection and intervention programs.