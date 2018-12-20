Why you should rethink the kids' Christmas presents

IF YOUR'E stuck working out what to get the kids this Christmas, then get think about getting them active.

Northern NSW Local Health District's manager of health promotions, Jillian Adams said it might be time to rethink those gift ideas.

"Sixty per cent of adults are classed as overweight across the NSW, we are not doing any better than anywhere else in the state," she said.

"If we could give just one present this Christmas, give one that encourages physical activity.

"It does not have to be an expensive gift like a bike or scooter, it could be as simple as a hula hoop, elastic, or chalk to play hopscotch on the pavement."

A gift that encourages getting physically active has benefits not only for our children but for ourselves as well, as it gives parents the opportunity to join in too.

NNSWLHD chief executive, Wayne Jones said every Christmas, the Lismore Base Hospital emergency department sees injuries that common to the season.

"We see people coming in with classical injuries from falls and accidents after trying out new bikes and skateboards," Mr Jones said.

"We encourage people to be safe, particularly with young children, make sure a good responsible adult is around giving them a hand, and make it as safe as possible.

And if you have not been on a skateboard for a many many years, do not do on Christmas day."

Mr Jones said there are many other precautions you can take to help make a safe and happy Christmas and not end up in the emergency department.

"If you have a chronic condition make an appointment with your doctor, make sure you have your medications on hand and have contact details available if there is an accident," he said.

"And enjoy the festive season with your family and friends".