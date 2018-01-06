Retailers, eateries embrace new year

BUNDABERG retailers and cafes are enjoying a fruitful summer with many hopeful of a profitable year ahead.

Bras N Things manager Tyniah Thompson said her Hinkler Central store had been consistently busy during the past two months.

"There are people buying presents for their partners and then people coming in using their gift cards after Christmas,” she said.

Ms Thompson, enduring her fifth Christmas in retail, said this time of year and the lead-up to Valentine's Day were the busiest times of the year for Bras N Things.

"We hire more staff members and spend more on stock,” she said.

Rick Johnstone, owner of Rick's at Bargara, said visitors to the region were blown away by the magnificent seaside suburb.

He said many tourists took the opportunity to sit at his cafe and enjoy the beautiful vista.

"Most people that visit here from down south think 'Wow, this is like Noosa 20 years ago',” Mr Johnstone said.

"I've seen what it was like here the past three summers and it's certainly busier.

"A woman from Melbourne told me that Bargara was a real hidden gem.”

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said the post-Christmas rush had proven to be a positive start to the year and many businesses were optimistic.

"There was a bit of a lull in the pre-Christmas shopping and it seemed to happen all in the week before,” he said.

"I live it at Bargara so I can tell you firsthand there are a lot more people in Woollies and driving around the shoreline.

"There's a lot of traffic in the CBD because there a lot more people shopping there.”