Retailers back trading hours reforms: Labor

THE State Government is calling on the LNP to support its trading hours reform package for retailers.

Employment and Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace welcomed the National Retail Association's support for its red tape-cutting trading hours reforms.

"The NRA says our proposed reforms will 'significantly reduce the red tape burden on businesses from large to small',” she said.

"It's a pity the LNP seems so hell-bent on ignoring retailers and businesses who are crying out for trading hours reform.”

The measures will be voted on next week.