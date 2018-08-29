Menu
BE ALERT: There are a growing number of fraudulent or misleading scams using the names of well-known retailers.
Retailer warns of scam using their brand name

Janine Watson
28th Aug 2018 3:38 PM | Updated: 29th Aug 2018 5:44 AM
HOME entertainment retailer JB Hi-Fi has warned of a scam using their brand.

The scam uses the name of the well-known retailer to request personal or financial information or direct people to scam websites that appear to be linked to the retailer. The fake alerts are being sent as either emails or SMS messages, phone calls, social media posts or other unsolicited forms.

These may also take the form of competitions to win gift cards or purchase heavily discounted products, which may ask recipients to fill out surveys and provide personal details.

The messages may direct you to a websites, that look like JB Hi-Fi sites, requesting credit card details to purchase products or provide personal information. The alerts may also ask recipients to share, comment or like a Facebook page.

JB Hi-Fi has warned it will never ask for personal or banking details in unsolicited communications. JB Hi-Fi's official website can be found at jbhifi.com.au and any JB Hi-Fi special offers or competitions can be found on this website.

The company's website has issued the following advice: 'We suggest that you do not respond to or participate in, any offer that appears suspicious or too good to be true'.

For more information on current scams click here:

To help minimise your risk of being exposed to scams use the latest version of your anti-virus software and the latest version of your web browser.

