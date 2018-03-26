Retail or office opportunity in key business strip

THE largest strata titled unit within a popular Maroochydore development has been placed on the market for sale on a vacant possession basis.

Jason O'Meara of Savills has been appointed to sell Unit 1 at 64 Sugar Road via an expressions of interest campaign.

"Currently occupied by Capital Karaoke Megastore, the current tenant is looking to potentially relocate which opens the opportunity up to a local market of retail or commercial owner-occupiers," Mr O'Meara said.

64 Sugar Road is a well-known commercial strip of colourful and easily recognised retail/showroom/offices on busy Sugar Road with large volume of traffic passing daily.

Mr O'Meara said that the centre is easily identified due to its eye catching series of brightly coloured facades with ample business signage opportunity.

The unit is equipped with ground floor and first floor air-conditioned mezzanine areas plus secure basement lock up garages for car parking and storage.

Three tandem (six bay) secure basement car parks are available plus car parking for visitors directly out the front of the tenancy.

The tenancy has a total lettable area of approximately 254sq m, comprising 99sq m on the ground, 61sq m on the first floor mezzanine, and 94sq m of basement car park/storage area.

"This opportunity could also be the ideal acquisition for a self-managed super fund or passive investor,

"The units at 64 Sugar Road lease quite readily due to their huge exposure and parking on site, plus being such a recognisable building on the Sunshine Coast it has always been attractive to tenants who want a retail premises without the huge retail rents," Mr O'Meara said.

Sugar Road is one of the main arterial roads into Maroochydore linking to Aerodrome Road and a sought after precinct for tenants and owners alike.

The access in from Dalton Drive to Sugar Road from Maroochy Boulevard intersection ensures access to 64 Sugar Road is seamless, quick and convenient.

The property is for sale by way of offers to purchase closing 4pm on Wednesday, April 4.

MAROOCHYDORE

1/64 Sugar Road

What: Strata-title unit in high-profile position

Features: Total lettable area of 254sq m, comprising 99sq m on the ground, 61sq m on the first floor mezzanine, and 94sq m of basement car park/storage area

Price: Expressions of interest closing 4pm Wednesday, April 4

Agent: Jason O'Meara at Savills

Contact: 0408 087 868