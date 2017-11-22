Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

300 stores to close: Rivers, City Chic, Katies at risk

by Staff Writer

SPECIALTY Fashion Group - the company behind brands including Katies, Millers and Rivers - has been forced to close down more than 300 stores.

In an address to shareholders at the company's annual general meeting today, Chairwoman Anne McDonald said Specialty Fashion Group would shed 300 loss-making stores, The Australian reports.

The move comes amid declining sales and increased competition.

Speciality Fashion Group has a portfolio of 1,019 stores, across its brands Katies, Millers, City Chic and Rivers.
Speciality Fashion Group has a portfolio of 1,019 stores, across its brands Katies, Millers, City Chic and Rivers.

"We are targeting an optimised store network of around 700 stores in 2020 compared to the current 1,000-plus stores," she said.

Specialty Fashion Group currently has a portfolio of 1,019 stores, across its brands Millers, Katies, City Chic and Rivers.

"We continue to pursue cost management initiatives and business simplification by integrating shared service functions into the brands. In the first quarter of the 2018 financial year, we have reduced costs by around $3.6 million through a leaner support office," Ms McDonald said.

The development comes after the company posted a full-year 2017 loss nearly quadruple the prior year to $8.39m, after a decision to exit its City Chic stores in the US triggered impairments.

CEO Gary Perlstein is stepping down after 14 years in the role.
CEO Gary Perlstein is stepping down after 14 years in the role.

CEO Gary Perlstein last week announced he would be stepping down after 14 years in the role. He told shareholders today that online sales now account for 10.4 per cent of total revenue, and online sales are continuing to increase across all brands.

Topics:  business closure editors picks fashion job losses specialty fashion group store closure

Bundy Rum's open letter to Annastacia

Bundy Rum's open letter to Annastacia

THE makers of our iconic spirit, Bundaberg Rum, are calling for a fair go, saying the state's liquor laws unfairly restrict the company.

Best pubs in Queensland: The hotel that's full of spirits

The Grand Hotel in Childers where a ghost is reputed to live. Pub regular Lee 'Chocco' Williamson was happy to play spook with Virginia Grant, 18 and Caitlin Kolm, 19.

Historic hotel still plays host to our early pioneers.

premium_icon REVEALED: Donaldson's Tassie land deal after unpaid rates

Leanne Donaldson

Ms Donaldson is a co-owner of a $150,000 block of land

premium_icon Premier failed to control rogue MPs

Former Queensland Minister Leanne Donaldson will be judged by voters on her record. Picture: John Wilson

This revelation will not help Ms Donaldson’s chances of re-election

Local Partners