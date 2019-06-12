Menu
TRACK: The Mon Repos Turtle Trail will be closed for resurfacing tomorrow.
Resurfacing works to close Turtle Trail temporarily

Carolyn Booth
by
12th Jun 2019 12:04 PM
WALKERS, runners and cyclists who use the Turtle Trail between Mon Repos and Burnett Heads will have to find an alternative route tomorrow.

But the minor interruption will mean a shiny new path, with the track set to get a makeover.

Bundaberg Regional Council's divisional representatives Greg Barnes and Scott Rowleson both took to social media to inform constituents about the Turtle Trail resurfacing works.

"Council has an unexpected window of opportunity to apply a bitumen hotmix surface to the section of the foreshore Turtle Trail between Mon Repos and Sea Esplanade at Burnett Heads," Cr Barnes said.

"The work will continue all day tomorrow, June 13, from 6.30am to 4.30pm.

"Apologies for the short notice however pedestrians are advised and requested not to plan or utilise this section of the Turtle Trail during the improvements."

Cr Rowleson said after some recent calls from residents, and from the Burnett Heads Progress Association about the condition of the Turtle trail walk between Mon Repos and the southern part of the esplanade around Dryden St, it was great to see the works would be carried out.

"I'm happy to announce that the council works team will be on site tomorrow to deliver many tonnes of new surfacing material to the section highlighted below in yellow," he said.

"Thanks to all who have raised it with me and give the crew a big thumbs up tomorrow if you venture past."

