RESULTS REVEALED: PFAS seafood samples return

Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan speaks to media about the discovery of elevated levels of PFAS in Gladstone's port. Matt Taylor GLA070618PFAS

BUNDABERG'S seafood has been confirmed as safe from PFAS contamination.

Sample tests have returned showing no elevated levels of PFAS in fish tested in the Burnett River.

This came after a second round of PFAS testing earlier this year confirmed two Bundaberg Port sites had traces above the national guideline levels. Validation sampling confirmed two of the sites on port land had elevated levels of PFAS when compared to national guidelines, prompting Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) to initiate a broader scope of sampling.

This involved initiating a pilot seafood sampling program at the Burnett River, surrounding the Port of Bundaberg. A Gladstone Ports Corporation spokeswoman said sampling was undertaken in accordance with the Queensland Health: Guideline for sampling and analysis of seafood suitable for human health risk assessments of PFAS contamination.

"Fish and crustaceans caught upstream and adjacent to the port in the Burnett River did not return elevated levels of PFAS,” she said.

"Water quality undertaken during the same period also returned no exceedances.”

Last month fish returned positive traces of PFAS at four sites after testing by Gladstone Ports Corporation.

The results indicated traces of PFAS above national standards in four fish caught at one location in Ship Creek, near Gladstone.

GPC CEO Peter O'Sullivan said Bundaberg seafood had not been tested at the time.

Bundaberg fishermen were anxiously waiting to find out if it was safe to eat the seafood they caught out of the Burnett River. Bundy grandfather Les Rayner often sinks a line at the Bundaberg Port and had concerns for his loved ones after the news broke.

GPC and the Queensland Government are working together to determine if there is any further action to be taken.

"There are no restrictions to recreational activities such as swimming, boating or fishing, around the Port of Bundaberg,” the spokeswoman said.