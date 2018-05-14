RESULTS IN: Bundy woman gets her PFAS blood test back

ONE month after the public was made aware the Svensson Heights town water supply was contaminated with PFAS, blood test results have started to be released.

ONE month after the public was made aware the Svensson Heights town water supply was contaminated with PFAS, blood test results have started to be released.

A Svensson Heights resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, spoke with the NewsMail about her test results.

The woman was one of the first to have her blood collected for testing after the news broke on April 13.

She had her blood tested because she wanted to know if there was any reason for concern.

She received her results three weeks after testing and went to see her doctor.

The results showed the PFHxS level was 6.00 ng/mL and PFOS was at 5.53 ng/mL.

Her GP advised her not to worry as we are all "exposed to different toxins every day”.

Still a little confused she contacted the NewsMail.

Her results were sent to Dr Mariann Lloyd-Smith a senior advisor at the National Toxics Network, who specialises in law.

Dr Lloyd-Smith said the Svensson Heights woman's PFOS and the PFOA were at the lower end of the average range.

She said the woman's results for PFHxS (6.0) were just above the average range, but not by much.

"Her results are pretty close to those set by the Germany's Commission on Human Biomonitoring,” Dr Lloyd-Smith said.

In 2006, the Biomonitoring Commission of the German Federal Environmental Agency established preliminary reference values for PFOA and PFOS in plasma of children and adults.

In May 2016, Germany's Commission on Human Biomonitoring significantly set HBM-I-values 5ng/mL for PFOS and 2ng/mL blood plasma for PFOA.

The chemical expert said in the western Queensland town of Oakey there were 75 residents tested, and the level of PFOS and PFOA in their blood was found to be, on average, three times higher than other Australians and in some cases as high as 18 times above average.

That's not the case for the Svensson Heights woman.

The NewsMail also sent questions to the Department of Health and is awaiting its response.

Previously, health authorities have said there are no known affects from limited PFAS exposure.