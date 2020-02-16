Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Luke's Anglican School had a total of 10 students receive an OP between one and five, out of 28 students who got an OP score.
St Luke's Anglican School had a total of 10 students receive an OP between one and five, out of 28 students who got an OP score. brittiny edwards
News

OP RESULTS: How Bundaberg schools ranked for Yr 12 OPs

Geoff Egan
by
16th Feb 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S top high schools for OP results have been revealed with students across the region scoring impressive results.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority today released the 2019 Year 12 results for more than 500 high schools across the state.

The results show 35.7 per cent of students at St Luke's Anglican School, Bundaberg, received an OP between one and five, the highest proportion of high-end results in the area.  

 St Luke's Anglican School had a total of 10 students receive an OP between one and five, out of 28 students who got an OP score.

Bundaberg North State High School, Bundaberg North, had the second highest proportion of high end OP scores in the Bundaberg area, with 28.6 per cent of students receiving a score between one and five.

Of the 21 students who received an OP at Bundaberg North State High School, 6 received a result between one and five.

The third highest proportion of students receiving OP scores between one and five was at Shalom College, where 13.8 per cent received a top end result.

There were 87 Shalom College students who received an OP score last year, with 12 receiving a score between one and five. Schools with fewer than 10 students who received an OP were not included in this analysis.

The 2019 student cohort will be the last class of Queensland students to receive an OP score, with the state moving Australian Tertiary Admissions Ranks from this year - in line with other states.

REGION'S TOP SCHOOLS FOR OPS

•St Luke's Anglican School, Bundaberg - 35.7 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Bundaberg North State High School, Bundaberg North - 28.6 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Shalom College, Bundaberg - 13.8 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Kepnock State High School, Bundaberg - 13.0 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Isis District State High School, Childers - 11.1 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Bundaberg Christian College, Bundaberg - 10.0 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Bundaberg State High School, Bundaberg - 9.5 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Gin Gin State High School, Gin Gin - 5.6 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

bundaberg education north bundaberg state high school op results schools shalom catholic college st luke's anglican school
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORECAST: Chance of showers after sporatic rainfall

        premium_icon FORECAST: Chance of showers after sporatic rainfall

        News Since 9am Saturday Bundaberg South had 12mm, while Captain Creek Alert was hit with 76mm in about 7.5 hours.

        Crews called to three-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Crews called to three-vehicle crash

        News PARAMEDICS have taken one patient to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after...

        One patient taken to hospital after collision with power pole

        premium_icon One patient taken to hospital after collision with power...

        News A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there were reports the vehicle knocked a...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days