OP RESULTS: How Bundaberg schools ranked for Yr 12 OPs

BUNDABERG'S top high schools for OP results have been revealed with students across the region scoring impressive results.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority today released the 2019 Year 12 results for more than 500 high schools across the state.

The results show 35.7 per cent of students at St Luke's Anglican School, Bundaberg, received an OP between one and five, the highest proportion of high-end results in the area.

Bundaberg North State High School, Bundaberg North, had the second highest proportion of high end OP scores in the Bundaberg area, with 28.6 per cent of students receiving a score between one and five.

Of the 21 students who received an OP at Bundaberg North State High School, 6 received a result between one and five.

The third highest proportion of students receiving OP scores between one and five was at Shalom College, where 13.8 per cent received a top end result.

There were 87 Shalom College students who received an OP score last year, with 12 receiving a score between one and five. Schools with fewer than 10 students who received an OP were not included in this analysis.

The 2019 student cohort will be the last class of Queensland students to receive an OP score, with the state moving Australian Tertiary Admissions Ranks from this year - in line with other states.

REGION'S TOP SCHOOLS FOR OPS

•St Luke's Anglican School, Bundaberg - 35.7 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Bundaberg North State High School, Bundaberg North - 28.6 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Shalom College, Bundaberg - 13.8 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Kepnock State High School, Bundaberg - 13.0 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Isis District State High School, Childers - 11.1 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Bundaberg Christian College, Bundaberg - 10.0 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Bundaberg State High School, Bundaberg - 9.5 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

•Gin Gin State High School, Gin Gin - 5.6 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5