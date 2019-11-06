Mill shareholders make decision on $35m Pakistani investment

ISIS Central Sugar Mill shareholders today met and voted in favour on a proposed transaction with the Pakistan-based Almoiz Group.

The shareholders met three times today before a vote was cast to accept funding from the Almoiz Group and ensure the mill remained strong heading into the future.

ICSM Board of Directors Chairman Peter Russo said a majority of shareholders, representing 84 per cent of total votes cast at today's meetings, were in favour of Almoiz Group investing up to $35 million in ICSM.

"We are pleased shareholders carefully considered all of the details put before them, as well as their own personal circumstances, and have today made an informed decision about the future of their mill," Mr Russo said.

"Their support is a significant milestone, but there is still some way to go before the proposed transaction can proceed, including regulatory and court approvals."

Mr Russo said ICSM surveyed its shareholders in June 2017 before commencing a strategic review to identify ways to secure the mill's position and boost the local sugar industry.

"After careful consideration, the Board identified a proposal from Almoiz Group which we believe strikes an appropriate balance between providing immediate value to shareholders and strengthening the company in the long term," he said.

"In July this year we wrote to shareholders, outlining the terms of the proposal.

"Members of the Khan family, who own and operate Almoiz Group in Pakistan, met with ICSM shareholders to hear their perspectives.

"A detailed transaction booklet was sent to shareholders in October," he said

Mr Russo said earlier in the year the board "began a strategic review process, methodically examining a range of options", which included some sort of third-party investment or partnership.

The third-party investment will come from Almoiz Group, Pakistan's primary sugar supplier to manufacturers such as PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Unilever and Nestle.

The proposed transaction will be implemented in two steps.

Firstly, $16 million will be paid directly to ICSM shareholders to acquire 35 per cent of existing shares at a fixed price of $10.45 per share.

A further $9 million will be used to purchase additional shares, with $6 million of that being paid directly to eligible growers over three years.

$1 million of this was earmarked for planting incentives and $2 million will be used for working capital.

This first step will grant Almoiz Group a 45.66 per cent stake in ICSM.

However, if the ICSM board votes in favour of this, they cannot back out of the second step, in which a further $10 million will be paid by Almoiz Group for new ICSM shares at $10.45.

This second step will grant Almoiz Group a 54.03 per cent share in the Isis Central Sugar Mill.

A new constitution will also be signed by the ICSM board, increasing the Board membership to seven members.