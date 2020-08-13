Restraining order breach: Man hides, peers over fence

A COURT has heard how two women became uncomfortable when a young man peered over the fence of a hairdressing salon to look at them.

Martin Thomas Brown, 24, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to breaching a restraining order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court at 1pm on October 11 last year, Brown heard the victim and a witness speaking at the rear of a neighbouring hair salon.

The court heard Brown was loitering at the fenceline bobbing his head up and down, continuing to stare at the victim for a period of two to five minutes.

Brown then tried to conceal himself behind some trees in his yard while continuing to stare at the victim and the witness.

Sgt Burgess said the victim and witness began to feel scared, uncomfortable and intimidated.

They both went back inside the salon, with the witness deciding stay at the salon longer to the victim wasn't alone.

The court heard Brown had previously been in custody on a return to prison warrant for the offence, but was granted bail in February.

Brown's lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client could smell smoke and went to look.

Mr Maloy said due to bail conditions, Brown had been unable to live at the home with his mother.

He said Brown believed he was looking at the women for less than two to five minutes.

Mr Maloy said Brown's mother had taken steps to block their ability to look into the neighbouring block by installing plants and screening.

He said Brown was looking to relocate to the Brisbane area for work opportunities.

Magistrate Terry Duroux took into account Brown's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Mr Duroux said while he couldn't declare any of the time Brown had previously spent behind bars, he took it into account.

He said Brown had a very concerning history for someone so young.

Brown was fined $500.