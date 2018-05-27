Restored roadster reunited with ex-owner after 50 years

WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND: Joe Gatt, Alex Gow and the indestructible Chrysler 4.

WHEN Alex Gow and son Andrew walked into the Elliott Heads Bowls Club one evening last July, they deserved a square meal.

They had just arrived from Brisbane - in a 1926 Chrysler 4.

The perfectly restored roadster is a piece of Bundaberg history and so is what happened next on that memorable night.

The car turned some heads at the bar and got chins wagging.

Fate had it that Gordon Shepherd, an old friend of Alex's late grandfather, was among the patrons.

"Where did you get it from?” he asked. Alex told him.

In the early 60s, when Alex was only 9, he helped his uncle restore another Chrysler 4.

His uncle advertised in the NewsMail seeking parts and mechanic Joe Gatt answered.

He had an old Chrysler 4 in his field. He had bought it for 10 pounds for parts.

Joe sold them some parts from it and years later Alex bought the rest of the car for $10.

By then it was a burnt wreck.

Car enthusiast Alex removed more parts from it and used it to restore his uncle's Chrysler 4, which finally became his.

He then gave the remains of Joe's car away to a Brisbane man who started the near-impossible task of restoring it.

Alex helped him finding missing parts and, when years later he found that the fully restored car was for sale, he promptly bought it and brought it back to Bundaberg.

He named the car Joe Gatt, in memory of the man from whom he had bought it so many years before.

Sadly, he had lost contact with him shortly afterwards.

While Alex was happy being reunited with this survivor of a car, he was also sad that Joe had never seen what became of his Chrysler again. And he feared it was too late.

"He would be over 100-years-old now if he were still alive,” Alex said and the crowd at the bowls club fell silent - except for one man.

"No,” said Gordon, the old friend of Alex's late grandfather. "Don't you know, he is only 89, fit as a fiddle and he lives opposite you in Bathurst St!”

The next day Alex drove the Chrysler over to Joe's place.

Joe had no idea what was coming.

While the man behind the wheel looked vaguely familiar, the shiny car in showroom condition certainly didn't.

When he learned what car was standing in front of him, he drily said: "What a nice car - maybe I shouldn't have sold it to you.”