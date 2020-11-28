Restored mobile photobooth creating new memories

Shannon Boston has restored an old caravan with the help of her family and turned it into a photobooth business. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

CHARMING and quirky, a vintage caravan has transformed into a photobooth, allowing Bundaberg guests to treasure memories from special events forever.

Naming the sweet lady on wheels Nellie, in memory of her late grandmother, it was love at first sight when owner Shannon Boston first laid eyes on the 47-year-old caravan, which was sitting in the backyard of a home on Moncrieff St more than two years ago.

"The owner very reluctantly sold it to me, but he was a bit nervous about selling it because he had owned it for quite some time," Ms Boston said.

"My husband and I have always enjoyed doing things up that are older because we have such a wasteful world, so it feels so nice to be able to give life back into something."

And while Ms Boston's husband thought the pair could use the new addition as an excuse to go camping, she had another idea in mind.

Giving Nellie a new lease on life, Ms Boston who has worked as a nurse for the last decade, transformed her into a popular and unique business concept - a mobile photobooth.

"About six years ago I hired a photobooth for my sister's wedding and ever since then, I have just been so obsessed with the idea of it," Ms Boston said.

"Nellie was first built in 1973 so we have tried to keep as much of the original features as possible, but we completely reguttered and repainted her, eliminated the kitchen and fixed the suspension.

"It's been a real team effort - my dad is very handy with work so he has helped me do a lot of cabinetry work and my husband is a spray painter so he was a huge help too."

Two and a half years in the making, Nellie was all set to launch at the beginning of the year but with events cancelled due to COVID-19, the business owner said they had to hit the breaks for a while.

Making her first few appearances at events in the area, Nellie has already been booked for an 18th, 21st and 60th, proving she is the perfect addition for any age groups.

Excited for what the next year holds in-store for Nellie, Ms Boston said she has a clear vision of direction for the sweet business idea.

"I'm really excited to see where it's going to go and I've already had a lot of interest," she said.

"My husband and I love the old school and vintage cars so we envisioned taking the van to car shows and setting her up as a photobooth, but I would also really love to get into the wedding scene and she is perfect for that because it has that real boho feel."

The business owner said Nellie would make the perfect addition to any event and kept her nice and neutral to ensure hosts could add their own personal touches if required.

"I'm in no way replacing a photographer, but this is more just to add to the atmosphere of being out on the grass," Ms Boston said.

"Because it's a sweet little space inside where no one is looking at you, you can sort of be yourself and have a laugh, which makes it really fun."

Multiple pricing options are available depending on the requirements of the event and includes a photobooth assistant on the day.

To book Nellie the Photobooth Caravan for your next event or to obtain a quote, phone 0417 689 955 or visit the Facebook page, by clicking here.