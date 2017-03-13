Restless sleep with mercury three degrees above average

ABOVE AVERAGE: Did you feel the heat?

THERE was tossing and turning across the region last night, which was considerably hotter than the March average.

The minimum temperature overnight was 23 degrees at 5.19am.

After dipping to 24.6 degrees about midnight, at 1.10am it rose to a top of 25.2.

The mean minimum temperature for March in Bundaberg is 20 degrees.

The warm night follows the hottest day on record at the Bureau of Meteorology's Bundaberg Airport station, March 6, when the mercury cracked 39 degrees, and 22.4 degrees the previous night.