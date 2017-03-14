Restless sleep with mercury nearly four above average

ABOVE AVERAGE: Did you feel the heat?

THERE was tossing and turning across the region over the last two nights, which were considerably hotter than the March average.

The minimum temperature on Sunday night was 23 degrees at 5.19am and Monday night, 23.7 at 5.39am.

After dipping to 24.6 degrees about midnight on Sunday, at 1.10am it rose to a top of 25.2.

On Monday night, it got as warm as 25.9 from midnight through to 1am.

The mean minimum temperature for March in Bundaberg is 20 degrees.

The warm night follows the hottest day on record at the Bureau of Meteorology's Bundaberg Airport station, March 6, when the mercury cracked 39 degrees, and 22.4 degrees the previous night.