Restaurant owners deny closure rumours

AT THE VENUE: Giani Gorza, Melita Marschke, Steffanie Marschke, Rebecca Gorza and Ally Marschke.

THE owners of Alloway restaurant At the Venue have denied rumours they are closing and instead say they have entered the next stage of development.

Gianni Gorza, who manages the facility, said he was looking for new managers to run the business as he was simply too busy with other projects.

Mr Gorza admitted business had been a little slow in the past couple of months.

"It's been slow because we've come in at the hard time of January and February,” he said.

"It's starting to build up.”

Mr Gorza said construction of the next stage of the development, a 128-bed hostel, would start within weeks.

"That will help bring the patronage up,” he said.

The Gorza family spent $1 million in a makeover of the former Alloway Country Club.

The restaurant opened at Christmas.

Mr Gorza is also behind a 293-home retirement village to be built at Kalkie worth an estimated $100 million.

It will be situated at 134 Telegraph Rd, within short distance of Aldi Kepnock.