Past Brothers player, Kevin Sherriff, chases down The Waves Clinton Horne during last year’s season in the BRL.
Restart is in BRL sights

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
28th Apr 2020 11:22 AM
LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League isn’t counting on playing league just yet, but the confidence is rising that competition may resume soon.

The New South Wales Rugby League announced last Friday that it is officially looking at July 18 as the return date for community league in the state.

Teams will be allowed to train from July 1 if everything is approved on June 1 for play to resume.

This prompted Queensland Rugby League to provide a statement that said all community rugby league, including the BRL and the Northern Districts Rugby League, was still suspended until June 1 and a further review on the date will be made in the next month.

But the signs look good for league to return as the curve starts to flatten with the coronavirus pandemic.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said everything was on track for the competition to resume on June 26.

“I think we are still on track for that date to start provided the QRL (Queensland Rugby League) and Central (Division) agree,” he said.

“The news coming out of the Queensland Government today (on Sunday with restrictions) is encouraging.”

The NDRL said its competition was dependent on what the QRL decided about a date.

