'Respected' man forbids pregnant partner going to hospital

A GLADSTONE man has fronted court for forbidding his pregnant girlfriend going to hospital after she went into labour.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was described as a well-respected community member and devotedfather when he appeared via video in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of the aggravated breach of a domestic violence protection order.

The court was told on November 14, 2018 the man and his girlfriend were at home when she told him to leave.

The court was told the pair were in an on-again off again relationship however she was pregnant with his child.

When he refused to leave the home, the pair began to argue. During the argument, the woman's water broke.

The court was told the woman tried to leave to go to hospital but he blocked her exit through the front door, refusing her requests to move out of the way.

The pair became physical with each other, with the woman trying to reach the car and the man pulling her back towards the house.

The woman was able to get into the car but the man stood in front of it and refused to move.

He told the woman to get out of the car, before forcing her out.

Police arrived and called an ambulance for the woman, who was transported to hospital.

After a second breach of the order later in November, the man was arrested and taken into custody.

Defence lawyer Belinda Hight said it was her client's first time in jail.

She said the man often worked away but had family in Gladstone.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the man had a "significant profile" within the Gladstone community and he needed to set a better example.

He noted the man struggled with drug use and when under the influence, was a different person.

"I read what people have said about him, then I read about what he has done, it's like he is two different people," Mr Kinsella said.

"I read about him, being a family man and a good father...it just shows how evil drugs really are.

"He put their health and life in danger, stopping her from going to hospital when she was in labour, it's reprehensible and repugnant."

Mr Kinsella told the man to get off drugs.

"Set an example for our community, you could be one of those great stories.

"You have the support of your family...you are someone highly regarded and described as a loving and caring father.

"Your conduct is of a controlling nature with respect to a very vulnerable woman. You placed both her and her child's health and lives at risk by your conduct."

Mr Kinsella imposed a nine month jail term, with parole on February 21, 2019.

The offending also breached a good behaviour bond and the man was ordered to pay $500 to the court.