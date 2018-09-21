Coal looks to food industry for inspiration

A COAL brand - inspired by the green logo used on Australian food - is being considered by the Morrison Government to entice more overseas investment.

And states that deliberately go slow when approving new mining sites face being named and shamed by the Government, which fears Australia's reputation is being damaged by ideological politics.

Minister for Resources Matt Canavan. Picture: Justin Kennedy

Resources Minister Matt Canavan will today release the Resources 2030 Taskforce report, which will underpin the first national statement on the sector for about 20 years.

Just like Australian food is known for being clean, green and sought-after internationally, the report recommends resources be marketed the same way by spruiking its strengths such as quality resources and skilled workers.

Senator Canavan said Australia needed to be proactive about its image.

"We need to sell to the world Made in Australia pride for Australian coal, gas and other Australian resources,'' he said.

"We should seek to establish a brand Australia to promote our resources sector to the world and attract the investment to drive future resource jobs growth.

"Australia would run a dedicated resources roadshow for industry, international conferences (and) ... ideas that we present as a united front (to showcase Australian made resources).

"The mining boom is not over (but) the taskforce's report shows that future opportunities will not fall into our lap."

Taskforce chairman Andrew Cripps. Picture: Zak Simmonds

The taskforce, chaired by former Queensland mines minister Andrew Cripps, included former Rudd government foreign minister Stephen Smith, urged the Government and industry to find new basins (like Mount Isa) and reduce regulatory burden under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Act, which will be reviewed in 2019.

It also urged states be scored on their regulations that encouraged or discouraged mining investment, and that the industry and government be alive to serious public relations challenges.

"The rise of social media, evolving community expectations and the rapid transit of information and disinformation will mean businesses and governments will have to work harder and smarter to earn the trust of citizens and communities,'' the report said.

"Australia will only be able to extend its global resources if it improves public attitudes towards the sector and better promotes its world-class industry, resources base, labour and research strengths and proximity to markets.

"The taskforce is aware that many overseas investors perceive Australia as a difficult place in which to establish and bring new investment. Some international companies have even said there is a lack of information on current and upcoming projects across the nation."