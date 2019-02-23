Menu
RESORT STYLE LIVING: 1 Outrigger Close Bargara is on the market, with the agent asking for offers to be submitted.
Resort-style home close to it all in Bargara enters market

Katie Hall
23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
IN TODAY'S modern world, location and convenience reigns supreme.

And in Bargara, residents can often enjoy living close by to shops, amenities and of course, the spectacular beaches that are iconic for the suburb.

1 Outrigger Close Bargara is currently on the market and the agent is accepting offers of interest.

The four bed, two bathroom resort-style home features a large outdoor entertainment area and pool and is close to Bargara Central and golf course.

The house sits on a 1,195msq block, making it large enough to fit the whole family. CoreLogic data pins Bargara's current median house price as $370,000 with couples with children making up 28.6 per cent of the household structure.

172 homes sold last year in Bargara.

