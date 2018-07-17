Resort boss attacks Airbnb proposal

The manager of one of Seventeen Seventy's accommodation providers does not think proposed changes to regulate short-term letting go anywhere near far enough.

THE manager of one of Seventeen Seventy's accommodation providers does not think proposed changes to regulate short-term letting go anywhere near far enough.

Last week Queensland's Tourism Minister Kate Jones announced an industry reference group would develop a code of conduct and a data-sharing system for the sector which would affect hosts using platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway.

Simon Della Santa has been general manager at Lagoons 1770 Resort and Spa for more than three years and said short-term letting needed to be shut down before it killed his business.

"We invest in a $20 million development, we invest in the community and we try to drive tourism,” Mr Della Santa said.

"But we get undercut by husband and wife teams that don't have any costs.

"How does someone rent out a room that hasn't been checked by fire safety and building inspectors?”

Mr Della Santa said Lagoons 1770 contributed $50,000 a year to marketing the Discovery Coast towns.

"Airbnbs are filling up cheap Charlie and I'm sitting here holding my hat, we are falling short,” he said.

Julia Bartrim