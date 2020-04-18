Resistance to lowering dam continues to grow Chamber airs dam views

The Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce has joined the chorus of voices imploring the State Government to review their plans to lower the Paradise Dam spillway by 5m.

But Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said steadfast on the decision, stating that Sunwater was lowering the dam wall by five metres now to protect lives and property, and after that “we will fix the dam”.

Early works are underway and are scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.

“Three issues with the dam have been identified: the quality of the roller compacted concrete, the foundations of the secondary spillway and the risk of further erosion and scour downstream of the apron,” Dr Lynham said.

He said the most recent report from independent dam expert Dr Paul Rizzo appropriately addresses some of these issues and would be useful input for Building Queensland, in addition to further tests and investigations, to advise the government on how to fix the dam.

Chamber president Tim Sayre spoke out about the issues in light of the release of the report.

“Dr Rizzo, who has years of experience in successfully dealing with similar issues at other sites around the world, clearly demonstrates that the dam could be remediated safely, without lowering the spillway, and for a significantly lower cost than the state government’s plan” he said.

“Given the enormous costs associated with the Federal and State governments stimulus packages and the impacts currently facing our economies at all levels of government, the Chamber is imploring the Queensland government to explore any options which allow them to potentially save hundreds of millions of dollars and secure the wide range of jobs that Paradise Dam supports.

“The entire Bundaberg Regional economy is heavily reliant on the prosperity that a functioning Paradise Dam brings.”

Mr Sayre said repairing and restoring the dam without lowering its volume would assist in helping the economy to survive these challenging times and will encourage much needed investment in the region as we move through this crisis.

The report highlights the cost of the Dam Safety Improvement Program at Bagnell Dam, where anchors were installed, which is equivalent to more than $81 million AUD.

Last month it was announced that the contract for the Essential Works Project was $100 million and would create 80 jobs.